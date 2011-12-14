(Adds details, background)

SANTIAGO Dec 14 Flights from Chile's international airport in capital Santiago will be affected by a local fuel shortage until late Wednesday afternoon, at least, the country's DGAC air travel regulator said in a statement.

Chilean carrier LAN LAN.SN said earlier in the day that it was having problems getting enough fuel, causing it to re-route two international flights for "technical layovers" in the northern Chilean city of Iquique.

An airport source with direct knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named, said a total of eight flights have been delayed or otherwise affected by the shortage.

(Reporting By Antonio De La Jara)

