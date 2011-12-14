* Cade removes final regulatory hurdle for airline giant
* Unanimous vote clears deal with conditions
* Competitor to receive slots on Sao Paulo-Santiago route
(Updates with approval, adds quote, background)
By Leonardo Goy Villar
BRASILIA, Dec 14 Brazil's antitrust
agency, Cade, on Wednesday approved the takeover of local
airline TAM TAMM4.SATAM.N by Chile's LAN Airlines
LAN.SN(LFL.N) with some conditions, allowing the companies to
form Latin America's largest carrier.
Cade, in a unanimous decision, removed the final regulatory
hurdle in a 16-month wait since the airlines announced the deal,
requiring little in the way of restrictions beyond those
mandated by its Chilean counterparts.
Regulators in Chile already cleared the deal but imposed a
series of restrictions on shared routes and forced the airlines
to withdraw from one of two global alliances to which they
belong.
With shareholders' approval the airlines can now form LATAM
Airlines Group in a share swap slated for the first quarter of
next year. LAN's and TAM's revenue exceeded $10 billion in 2010
and their combined market capitalization is second only to that
of Air China (601111.SS) among the world's airlines.
Cade's approval is contingent on the airlines giving up two
slots on the Sao Paulo-Santiago route to increase competition.
"There's no doubt that the concentration on that route,
greater than 80 percent (of traffic with a single carrier),
generates concerns about competitiveness," said Cade board
member Olavo Chinaglia during the hearing.
"I recommend approval on the condition that the slots are
transferred," Chinaglia said.
The decision comes as Brazilian authorities are courting
investment in an already strained aviation industry that is
facing the pressure of the 2014 Soccer World Cup and 2016
Olympic Games, which Brazil will host.
Cade's approval came smoothly compared with other major
mergers like the creation of processed foods company BR Foods
(BRFS3.SA) or Nestle's NESN.VX purchase of chocolate maker
Garoto, both of which faced years of scrutiny. [ID:nN1E79A1EL]
TAM shares rose 2.2 percent to 36.60 reais in Sao Paulo on
Wednesday afternoon, the second-best gain on the Bovespa stock
index. LAN shares rose 1.9 percent in Santiago to 12,300 pesos,
the IPSA stock index's best performer in the session.
LAN Executive Vice President Enrique Cueto will become chief
executive of the LATAM group, which will offer destinations from
Frankfurt to Sydney and potentially yield nearly $400 million in
yearly cost savings by 2015.
In Brazil, the new company will face bolstered competition
from Gol Linhas Aereas (GOLL4.SA)(GOL.N), which snatched first
place in the domestic market for the first time this year.
Gol announced a strategic alliance with Delta Air Lines Inc
(DAL.N) last week, offering a 3 percent stake and a seat on its
board to the U.S. carrier for a $100 million investment as they
expanded a code-sharing agreement. [ID:nN1E7B802T]
Higher fuel costs and a glut of new capacity have challenged
Brazil's airlines this year, driving a wave of consolidation as
congested airports and cooling customer demand drag on air
traffic growth. [ID:nN1E7AH11F]
Brazil's market for international travel could also face
stiffer competition. Azul Linhas Aereas, which has surged to
third place in the domestic market since it was created in 2008
by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, is considering flights to
neighboring countries beginning late next year.
(Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi in Sao Paulo; Writing
by Brad Haynes; Editing by Todd Benson and Steve Orlofsky)
