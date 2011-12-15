(In U.S. dollars unless noted)

* Royal Gold to buy extra 15 pct of gold output at Mt Milligan

* Total consideration now 40 pct of future payable gold ounces

* Stream deal worth $581.5 mln upfront, $435/ounce at production

* Thompson Creek shares rise 2.83 pct at C$6.90 in Toronto

TORONTO, Dec 15 Thompson Creek Metals TCM.TO has sold Royal Gold (RGLD.O) the right to buy 15 percent more of the gold produced at a project in the Canadian province of British Columbia for $270 million, bringing Royal's share of future gold output to 40 percent.

Thompson Creek will use the proceeds of the latest deal to finance a portion of the construction of the C$1.3 billion ($1.2 billion) Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine, which is expected to start production in 2013.

Shares of Thompson Creek rose 2.83 percent to C$6.90 on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Last year, the Denver-based, Toronto-listed miner agreed to sell the right to buy 25 percent of payable gold ounces from Mt Milligan to Royal Gold for an upfront payment of $311.5 million.

Under the amended deal, Royal Gold now has the right to buy 40 percent of future gold production from the copper-gold mine, for a total upfront payment of $581.5 million plus $435 per ounce of gold at the time of production.

Gold was worth around $1,585 an ounce on Thursday, having rebounded after falling sharply to a 2-1/2 month low in the previous session. [ID:nL6E7NF2X8]

Thompson Creek has received $252.6 million from Royal Gold so far under the original deal. The company will be paid $112 million when the amended deal closes.

The remaining $216.9 million will be paid out on a quarterly basis throughout construction.

($1=$1.03 Canadian)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Frank McGurty)

