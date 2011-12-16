* Q2 EPS from continuing ops $0.41 vs Street View $0.41

NEW YORK, Dec 16 Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N) on Friday affirmed its sales and profit forecast for fiscal 2012 and reported a quarterly profit in line with Wall Street's lowered expectations, as costs for food rose faster than menu prices and traffic remained weak at its Olive Garden chain.

Darden, which also operates the Red Lobster and LongHorn Steakhouse chains, reiterated its forecast last week that same-restaurant sales at its main three chains will be up between 2 to 3 percent for the year. [ID:nL3E7N64U5]

The Orlando based company also still expects earnings per share from continuing operating will grow 4 to 7 percent for the year and that full year revenues will rise 6 to 7 percent.

Darden reported fiscal second-quarter income from continuing operations of $53.7 million, or 41 cents per share, down from $74.5 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier. That was in line with analyst expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S and with the chain's own lowered forecast.

