Dec 16 Minas Gerais, Brazil's largest mining state, passed a new tax on iron and other ores, the second levy on the industry introduced this week by regional governments.

State deputies approved late on Thursday a tax of 2.18 reais ($1.17) per tonne of ore extracted, nearly one percent of the current spot price. The tax is also applicable on gold and copper as well as niobium, which is used to strengthen steel.

On Tuesday, Brazil's Para state, home to the country's largest ore mine operated by world top iron ore exporter Vale (VALE5.SA), imposed a tax three times larger, at 6.45 reais, on iron ore. Vale said the tax was illegal and said it was seeking to contest it.

The move underscores federal and regional government efforts to boost control over the nation's mining wealth, fanning concerns about the investment climate in Latin America's largest economy. Earlier this year, the government pressed for management changes at Vale, Brazil's biggest private company, and is negotiating with lawmakers to change the mining code.

Minas Gerais lawmakers said the tax was justified as they wanted miners to contribute to the cost of extra policing required to watch over their operations.

Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was trading lower on Friday at $132.10 per tonne.

