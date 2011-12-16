Dec 16 Beam Inc BEAM.N is buying an independent Irish whiskey maker with history dating back to the 18th century to get a foothold in one of the fastest growing areas of the spirits industry.

Beam, whose portfolio of brands includes Canadian Club whiskey, Courvoisier cognac and Jim Beam bourbon, said on Friday it will acquire Cooley Distillery for $8.25 per share in a deal worth $95 million. The deal is contingent upon approval of holders of at least 80 percent of Cooley's shares.

Beam said Cooley is one of only three sources for Irish whiskey and the only independently owned one. Cooley's Kilbeggan Distillery opened in 1757. Cooley owns and makes the Kilbeggan, Connemara, Tyrconnell and Greenore brands.

