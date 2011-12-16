(Corrects the name of International Financing Review in first and third paragraphs)

Dec 15 Zynga Inc priced its shares at the top end of its expected range at $10 per share on Thusday, a source close to the process told the International Financing Review.

The company, which is the top publisher of games on Facebook such as "FarmVille" and "CityVille", sold 100 million shares raising $1 billion, the source told IFR on Thursday.

