Dec 16 Avon Products Inc's (AVP.N) departing Chief Executive Andrea Jung will get an annual salary of $1 million once her replacement is named and she becomes the cosmetics company's executive chairman.

Avon said earlier this week that Jung, who has been CEO since 1999, would leave that post sometime in 2012 but remain with Avon as executive chairman. [ID:nL3E7ND4AT]

The company said in a regulatory filing on Friday that Jung would also be eligible for a cash bonus of as much as $1 million and be allowed to participate in various benefits programs.

Jung, who was credited with helping the company grow in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but was faulted by Wall Street for overseeing poor performances in key markets such as Brazil and Russia more recently, had a base salary of $1.375 million in 2010 and a total of $13.2 million in compensation, according to an annual report.

