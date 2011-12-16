* Sees 2012 EPS of about $5

* Sees 2012 sales $10 bln to $10.2 bln

* Demand in Western Europe 'level,' healthy in E. Europe

* To communicate Russia strategy.

By Nick Zieminski and John Stoll

NEW YORK, Dec 16 Farm equipment maker Agco Corp. (AGCO.N) said on Friday it expects relatively flat global demand in 2012 but said a recent acquisition would boost earnings to about $5 per share.

The company, whose rivals include Deere & Co (DE.N) and CNH Global NV CNH.N, said it expects sales to rise 10 percent to 15 percent next year. It forecast "level" demand in Western Europe but healthy growth in Eastern Europe and Russia and said farm fundamentals are strong in Brazil, a key market for agricultural machinery.

“The Nordic countries are stable and maybe will grow a little bit. Italy and Spain are a little weaker. Germany seems to be strong and the biggest market is France, (which) seems pretty solid,” Chief Executive Martin Richenhagen told the company’s annual investor meeting in New York.

Once Russia joins the World Trade Organization, Agco’s competitive position in that market will improve, Richenhagen added, and the company will soon outline a more detailed Russia strategy, including whether Agco pursues a joint venture, as other machinery makers have done, or goes it alone in Russia.

The Russian market will be healthier in 2012 than this year, the company forecast.

“The good news is Russia is back,” Richenhagen said.

The World Trade Organization formally approved Russia's membership on Friday, completing 18 years of negotiations on the terms and conditions for it to join the global trading club. [ID:nL6E7NG2ZW]

Richenhagen elicited laughter at the investor meeting when he noted that, in Europe, cigarette advertising is banned but tobacco farmers receive subsidies.

German-born Richenhagen, who this year became a U.S. citizen, told the Reuters Manufacturing Summit this week, he does not expect Europe's debt crisis to take much if any toll on demand for grain. But that has not stopped the Duluth, Georgia-based company from looking for ways to protect itself from the low risk of another financial crisis. [ID:nL1E7NEBFY]

Agco this month completed a $928 million acquisition of GSI Holdings, a maker of grain storage systems. It said the deal should add 45 cents a share to next year's profit.

Analysts estimate estimate 2012 profit of $4.68 a share. They estimate 2012 sales at $9.55 billion, up from 2011's forecast sales of $8.75 billion, which would mark a 9 percent increase.

It was not immediately clear whether the sales and profit forecasts count the GSI acquisition. GSI, with the bulk of its sales in North America, has about $700 million in annual sales.

Agco shares were up 2.7 percent to $41.78 in morning trading. Deere added 1.9 percent and CNH stock was up 2.7 percent, all on the New York Stock Exchange.

