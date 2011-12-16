Dec 16 An appeals court ruled on Friday that a hotly disputed change in federal labor law making it easier for unions to organize is lawful.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed a lower court decision in rejecting a challenge to the National Mediation Board policy by the biggest airlines.

The NMB changed its long-standing rules last year granting victory in representation elections to a majority of those voting, meaning unions need fewer people to succeed.

The previous policy had required unions to count non-voters as voting "no."

