* Deal boosts Apollo's credit assets to $39 billion

* Firm's credit business had grown mostly organically so far

* Deal marks further diversification from buyouts

By Greg Roumeliotis

NEW YORK, Dec 16 Private equity group Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) said it would buy asset manager Stone Tower Capital LLC, almost doubling its credit assets under management and making capital markets its largest business.

Apollo has led the drive among big private equity firms such as Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) to expand beyond their dealmaking roots into alternative assets.

Apollo agreed to merge Stone Tower, an investor mostly in senior debt running a plethora of U.S. corporate credit funds through separately managed accounts, into its operations, boosting its assets under management in credit by $17 billion to about $39 billion.

With banks tightening their purse strings and shedding assets to meet more stringent capital requirements, private equity groups involved in credit investment see major opportunities in the sector.

"We believe the global macro environment, secular trends in the financial services sector, and Apollo’s long history and track record in credit asset management will result in significant growth,” Apollo Chief Executive and co-founder Leon Black said in a statement.

Apollo had grown mostly organically in credit before announcing the deal with Stone Tower. Its peers have also been eyeing credit asset managers, with Carlyle Group last month agreeing to buy Churchill Financial LLC, a manager of a $1.25 billion collateralized loan obligation.

Such deals can also be an effective way for firms to bolster their assets under management and the fees they generate. Carlyle made its biggest-ever move into asset management earlier this year when it took over AlpInvest Partners B.V. and Emerging Sovereign Group LLC, creating a global alternative asset manager with abo9ut $153 billion of assets under management across 86 funds and 49 fund-of-funds vehicles.

ONE BLOCK AWAY

Founded in 2001 by Michael Levitt and Anthony Edson, who jumped ship from one-time private equity behemoth Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst Inc, Stone Tower has its offices in New York's Manhattan borough just one block away from Apollo's.

Levitt, who serves as chairman and chief executive of Stone Tower, is to join Apollo under a long-term employment agreement as vice chairman of Apollo Credit Management, Apollo’s credit management business.

Apollo did not disclose the deal's financial terms. About $5 billion of Stone Tower’s structured products have an estimated life of 12 to 18 months left and are expected to fall away after that.

Apollo in July agreed to a deal to buy Charlotte, North Carolina-based Gulf Stream Asset Management, which manages 10 collateralized loan obligations with $3 billion in assets under management.

The firm said at the time this area was "clearly consolidating" and that it wanted to be a consolidator in the space.

Stone Tower was advised by GreensLedge Capital Markets LLC and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP on the transaction with Apollo. Apollo was advised by Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

(Reporting By Greg Roumeliotis; editing by John Wallace)

