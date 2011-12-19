Dec 19 Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) has begun sending layoff notices to hourly workers in Wisconsin as part of its plan to reduce headcount at Milwaukee-area manufacturing facilities by about 26 percent to make room for seasonal workers.

The layoffs were first announced in September 2010 as part of a new seven-year contract with about 950 union workers. Harley-Davidson plans to lay off about 250 workers and hire 150 to 250 temporary employees for seasonal production spikes.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker has been retooling several aspects of its business since the arrival of Keith Wandell as its new chief executive in 2009. In addition to restructuring the workforce and factories to operate more flexibly, the company has begun focusing on attracting a wider set of buyers in the United States and in emerging markets.

Harley-Davidson spokeswoman Maripat-Blankenheim said Monday that although some workers have received layoff notices, the layoffs do not take effect until next April.

The company expects to save $50 million annually starting in 2013 due to changes in its contract with Wisconsin workers.

Workers affected by the contract are represented by the United Steelworkers and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers. Harley-Davidson operates Wisconsin manufacturing activities in a handful of cities, including Wauwatosa, Tomahawk and Menomonee Falls.

The layoff notices follow a move last week by 3M Co (MMM.N) to send early retirement offers to nearly 5,000 U.S. employees. Unlike Harley-Davidson's move -- which was telegraphed well in advance -- 3M's move is part of a recent effort to conserve cash and contain costs amid a difficult economic environment.

While profitable, Harley-Davidson has seen a substantial decline in volume from the high levels experienced in the middle of the previous decade. When the deal with the USW and IAM was struck last year, Harley-Davidson's U.S. retail sales were on their way to an 11.7 percent decline from a difficult 2009.

The company's sales have recovered in 2011 but are still well below prior highs.

Harley-Davidson in 2009 laid out a plan to eliminate 2,700 to 2,900 hourly production positions and about 720 non-production positions through 2011. These new layoffs are in addition to that initiative.

(Reporting By John D. Stoll; editing by John Wallace)

