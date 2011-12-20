(Adds closing price)

NEW YORK Dec 19 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) closed below $5 on Monday for the first time since the depths of the bear market in March 2009.

The stock closed at $4.99, down 4 percent, after dropping as low as $4.92. The shares haven't closed below $5 since March 11, 2009.

Shares of financial institutions have declined on worries about the global economy and possible exposure to sovereign defaults in Europe.

Bank of America, in particular, faces concerns about whether it has enough capital to absorb mortgage-related losses and meet new international standards.

With more than 275 million shares traded so far, the volume-weighted average price was $5.0336. Bank of America accounted for roughly 6 percent of composite volume on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq.

Bank of America now has a market capitalization slightly above $50 billion, making it less valuable than Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) or American Express Co (AXP.N), and only a little more than CVS Caremark (CVS.N).

