WASHINGTON Dec 19 The U.S. Federal Reserve Board said on Monday it approved PNC Financial Services Group's application to buy the U.S. retail and credit card operations of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), one of the year's largest bank deals.

PNC (PNC.N) announced in June that it planned to buy RBC Bank (USA), based in Raleigh, North Carolina, for $3.62 billion in cash and stock. The deal will expand Pittsburgh-based PNC's reach into the U.S. Southeast, adding roughly $25 billion in assets and 424 branches to PNC's existing operations.

The deal will mark an exit from the U.S. retail banking market at the same time some of its Canadian rivals are expanding their U.S. operations. RBC bought North Carolina-based Centura Banks in 2001 and expanded into other southeastern states, but it has struggled with U.S. credit losses following the recent recession.

PNC has said it expects to close the asset purchase in the first quarter of 2012. In late November, PNC said that it would not issue any common stock as part of the transaction after the Fed notified it that such an offering was not necessary to offset any capital impact from the acquisition.

