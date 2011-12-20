* Q2 EPS ex-items 76 cts vs. Wall St view 79 cts

* Q2 sales rise 14 percent to $4.62 billion

* Backs FY2012 EPS view

(Adds operating earnings, analysts' estimates, outlook)

Dec 20 General Mills Inc (GIS.N) reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, as higher ingredient costs hurt gross margins.

The maker of Progresso soups and Cheerios cereal reported net income of $444.8 million, or 67 cents per share, for the second quarter ended on Nov. 27, down from $613.9 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the effects of accounting for commodity hedges, costs from the acquisition of Yoplait and a tax benefit, earnings were 76 cents per share.

On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 79 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 14 percent to $4.62 billion, helped by the addition of Yoplait, increases in price and volume, and foreign exchange rates.

The company affirmed its forecast for fiscal 2012, saying it still expects earnings of $2.59 to $2.61 per share, excluding items.

(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

((martinne.geller@thomsonreuters.com)(646 223-6023; Reuters Messaging: martinne.geller.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GENERALMILLS/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.