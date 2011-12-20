* Saudi deal for F-15 could be close - source
* Company seen benefiting should F-35 stumble
* Budget cuts to bring new reality
By Andrea Shalal-Esa and Karen Jacobs
Dec 20 Losing a big Japanese order to
Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) was clearly a disappointment for
Boeing Co (BA.N), but a $29.4 billion order from Saudi Arabia
for F-15 fighter jets and several other competitions will keep
the company in the fighter business for now.
The U.S. government and Saudi Arabia are finalizing a letter
of agreement on the sale of 84 Boeing F-15s, and may announce
that deal soon, according to one source familiar with the
discussions, who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Boeing, which has rung up big orders for its commercial
planes this year, also remains competitive in several other
big-ticket military competitions in South Korea, Brazil, United
Arab Emirates, Malaysia and possibly Denmark, company officials
say.
"Japan was one competition. There are lots of others to go
after," said Boeing spokesman Paul Lewis, saying that both
Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet, and the new Silent Eagle, a partly
stealthy version of the F-15, had future business prospects.
"We’re delivering airplanes today with a known cost and
known schedule... I think it’s a bit presumptuous and bit of a
stretch to be talking about the demise of our fighter
airplanes," he said.
Todd Harrison, a defense analyst with the Center for
Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, called the Japan decision a
clear victory for Lockheed and the F-35 program office "at a
time when they are worried about losing orders from other
nations."
He said Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet and Lockheed's F-35
would remain in close competition over the next few years.
"The Joint Strike Fighter program is by no means in the
clear," said Harrison, adding that any move by the U.S. Navy to
scale back its planned purchases of short takeoff or carrier
variants of the F-35 could boost orders for the Boeing F/A-18 in
coming years.
"I don't think this changes the landscape that much for the
Super Hornet. It's certainly a significant loss but this doesn't
spell the end of the program by any means," he said.
Neal Dihora, a Morningstar analyst, said other U.S. allies
could opt to buy the F-35 since it was due to replace the
majority of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military, offering
supply chain and logistics benefits.
But Boeing lost the initial contract to Lockheed for the
F-35 a decade ago and its F/A-18 was still going, he said.
"Pilots are very happy with that aircraft, so I continue to
think that while the prospects are worse than 10 years ago, I
wouldn't put the nail in the F-18 coffin," he added.
Still, analysts say Boeing should be bracing for a new
reality in coming years, given declining U.S. defense budgets
and a shift to the stealthy F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
"The day of reckoning is looming fast," said Richard
Aboulafia, aerospace analyst with the Virginia-based Teal Group.
"There's going to be some kind of sixth generation fighter
generation requirement emerging – but that's a long way off.
Boeing is going to have to consider how to keep their design
teams engaged."
Looming budget cuts in the United States may also constrict
funding for a new long-range bomber, the only big new U.S.
airplane development program still on the horizon, which will
put pressure on companies to team up, or begin shedding design
engineers, analysts say.
Boeing says stable costs, and long-standing relationships
with countries that already fly the F/A-18 and F-15, could give
the company an edge in some match-ups, such as South Korea's
60-plane competition, and a smaller Singapore competition.
Boeing has already delivered 40 F-15s to South Korea and
expects to complete deliveries of a second batch of 21 warplanes
to Seoul next year.
The larger payload of the F-15 may give Boeing a certain
edge over the Lockheed F-35 in South Korea, analysts say,
pointing out that South Korea has different requirements than
Japan did when it chose the F-35.
But Loren Thompson, analyst with the Lexington Institute,
said Japan's choice of the F-35, a single engine plane that is
still under development, over Boeing's more mature twin-engine
Super Hornet is the latest indication that demand for Cold War
era fighters is waning.
"The market is migrating toward stealthy next-generation
jets and Boeing doesn’t have an offering that could enable it to
remain a leader in that future market," he said.
Shares of Boeing rose 3.2 percent to $72.44 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Tuesday, a day of widespread gains for stocks,
while Lockheed gained 2.2 percent to $78.53.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa in Washington D.C. and Karen
Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
