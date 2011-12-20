WASHINGTON Dec 20 A trade panel judge ruled that Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) infringed Microsoft's (MSFT.O)patented technology in making its Android cellphones, Microsoft General Counsel Brad Smith said in a tweet on Tuesday.

In a complaint filed in October 2010 with the U.S. International Trade Commission, Microsoft had accused Motorola Mobility of infringing nine patents for Windows Mobile and Windows Phone, which do everything from monitoring remaining memory, updating contact lists and synchronizing on- and off-line use.

"ITC finds Motorola patent infringement in Microsoft case. Another indication that licensing is the best path for the industry," tweeted Smith.

The case at the ITC is No. 337-744.

