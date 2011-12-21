By Nick Zieminski

NEW YORK Dec 21 Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) said on Wednesday its orders were flat in the three months to November, as lower orders in its network power and climate technologies segments offset growth in other businesses.

Market conditions in those segments will pressure Emerson's fiscal first quarter, now under way, but full-year sales and profit forecasts remain unchanged.

Orders slowed in four of Emerson's five segments from the prior three-month period.

Network power orders were down 5 percent to 10 percent, reflecting delayed investments by U.S. telecommunications companies amid uncertainty over the now-scuttled $39 billion AT&T (T.N) bid for T-Mobile USA, as well as reduced spending in China.

Europe's unstable economies are hurting investments in computer servers, Emerson said, but customers in Asia and North America continue to spend on uninterruptible power supplies and cooling systems.

Weakness in European economies and in global housing markets are hurting the climate technology business, where orders were also down 5 percent to 10 percent in the three months through November.

Process industries like oil and gas continue to invest, however, including in the United States and Europe, Emerson said. Its process management orders were up 5 percent to 10 percent, slowing slightly from the double-digit pace in the prior three-month period. A stronger U.S. dollar sharply reduced order growth in this segment.

Orders in the company's industrial automation segment were flat to up 5 percent, reflecting stable demand for capital goods. Emerson's smaller tools and storage business showed slowing, but positive, order growth.

Emerson forecast fiscal first-quarter sales will be down 3 percent to 5 percent, but said it still expects full-year sales, before acquisitions and currency impact, will be up 5 percent to 7 percent.

The St. Louis-based, which will report first-quarter results in February, kept its 2012 profit forecast unchanged. Its forecast calls for earnings per share to rise 10 percent at the midpoint of the range.

Emerson is among a handful of U.S. industrial companies that report monthly data to give investors a glimpse of business trends beyond quarterly earnings statements. Others include Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), Kennametal Inc (KMT.N), and Illinois Tool Works (ITW.N).

