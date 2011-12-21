* Takeover to create Latam's largest carrier

* Share swap slated for first quarter of 2012

By Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO, Dec 21 Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN shareholders approved the company's planned takeover of Brazil's TAM on Wednesday, rubber-stamping the creation of one of the world's largest carriers.

Brazil's Cade antitrust agency approved LAN's takeover of TAM TAMM4.SA TAM.N with some conditions last week , following the green light from Chilean regulators in September.[ ID:nL1E7NE7K4]

Shareholder approval clears the way for the airlines to form LATAM Airlines Group in a share swap slated for the first quarter of next year. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ FACTBOX-Chile's conditions for LAN-TAM deal [ID:nS1E78K1CR] FACTBOX-Biggest airlines by market cap [ID:nS1E78K20B] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

LAN shares were down 0.2 percent in midday trading, in line with Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA.

Shares of TAM reversed early losses to trade 0.1 percent firmer, significantly outperforming Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP stock index, which was 1.2 percent lower.

(Reporting By Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Lisa Von Ahn)

