SANTIAGO Dec 21 A Chilean court on Wednesday maintained a sales freeze on Anglo American's (AAL.L) Chilean properties, after Codelco filed an appeal to safeguard them, preventing the London-listed miner from selling another part of its coveted assets.

Anglo shocked Codelco [CODEL.UL] and investors in November when it announced it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for $5.4 billion, undermining an option Codelco had to buy a 49 percent stake.

(Reporting By Erik Lopez; Editing by Alden Bentley)

((alexandra.ulmer@thomsonreuters.com)(Twitter: @ReutersChile)(+562-370-1047)(Reuters Messaging: alexandra.ulmer@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: CHILE ANGLO/INJUNCTION

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.