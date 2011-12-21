* Court upholds freeze state miner Codelco had asked for

* Codelco, Anglo locking horns over stake option

* Codelco has option on up to 49 pct of Anglo's Chile assets

By By Erik Lopez

SANTIAGO, Dec 21 A Chilean court on Wednesday maintained a sales freeze on Anglo American's (AAL.L) Chilean properties, after Codelco filed an appeal to safeguard them, preventing the London-listed miner from selling another part of its coveted assets.

Anglo shocked Codelco [CODEL.UL] and investors in November when it announced it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for $5.4 billion, undermining an option Codelco had to buy a 49 percent stake.

“Once more the intentions of Anglo American, who has threatened to sell the remaining 24.5 percent, have been frustrated,” Pedro Pablo Gutierrez, Codelco's lawyer, told reporters after the Santiago appeal court's decision. “This gives us absolute peace of mind.”

Chile's state copper giant Codelco in November started legal action against Mitsubishi to enable it to cancel the Japanese company's purchase of the disputed stake, pushing the mining titants closer to a protracted legal battle.

"Without doubt this is a victory for Codelco," said Carlos Hoffmann, professor of mining law at the University of Chile in Santiago, said of Wednesday's court decision.

"Without doubt this is a victory for Codelco," said Carlos Hoffmann, professor of mining law at the University of Chile in Santiago, said of Wednesday's court decision.

"But it's momentary... it doesn't mean the court is committed to an opinion," said Hoffmann, who sees Anglo on a stronger legal footing than Codelco.

Codelco said in November an extra-judicial deal was unlikely to be reached before January, when it has a window to exercise its stake option in Anglo's south-central Chilean assets that include the flagship Los Bronces mine.

The state miner has started talks with global miner Anglo American in a bid to avoid going to court, daily La Tercera reported on Saturday.

