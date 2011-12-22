(repeats with no changes to text)

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, Dec 22 Illinois farmer Dave Ebert intends to drive nearly five hours early next year to buy thousands of pounds of a specialized, high-yield corn seed he needs to sow a bumper crop this spring. Dealers near his farm in Gilman are already sold out.

In Iowa, the top corn-producing state, Bret Davis -- a farmer who also sells Monsanto's (MON.N) DEKALB brand -- says he has not been able to get his hands on enough corn seed for his customers or himself. He'll rely on a mix of existing varieties in sowing his 1,600 acres, lacking the new, high-quality seeds.

"I can't plant it myself if I can't sell it to somebody else,” he said.

Across the Midwest, farmers are coping with the tightest market in over a decade for top-quality corn seeds after a heat blast this past summer damaged the more fragile seed crops. Seed firms like Monsanto and LG Seeds, which makes the LG2620VT3 coveted by Ebert, are turning to South America for extra supplies. Imports surged ten-fold in October to the highest for that month in at least 13 years.

The trend is an early red flag for the spring crop, a crucial harvest for replenishing grain bins after years of razor-thin inventories that drove prices to record highs.

While a seasonal wave of additional imports this spring is almost certain to satisfy demand, an increased reliance on older and less productive seeds is a risk. Older varieties sometimes produce lower yields and lack the traits that best allow corn to withstand pressure from harsh weather, disease and insects.

Ebert, who also sells seeds, says the high-quality hybrids he planted this year produced 180 bushels to 230 bushels of corn an acre, compared to 160 bushels to 174 bushels an acre for lower-quality seed he planted.

“Newer genetics typically yield slightly more,” says Darren Hefty, co-owner of Hefty Seed. He has struggled to obtain new varieties of seed from Monsanto, DuPont’s (DD.N) Pioneer Hi-Bred and other brands for his 33 store locations across the Midwest. “Maybe it’s a couple of bushels.”

While farmers don't expect the squeeze to prevent them planting acres, any suggestion that the crop may not have every advantage could buoy Chicago corn prices Cc1 that have fallen to their lowest in more than a year at around $6 a bushel.

The fear is that it may already be too late.

"If farmers order now,” says 23-year-old Ebert, “they're probably going to get some second-rate seed.”

MONSANTO PLANS IMPORTS

The seed squeeze can be traced back to hot, dry weather that hit the Midwest as corn plants were in a critical period of development in July and August.

Corn grown for seed is particularly sensitive to harsh conditions because of its genetics, reducing seed supplies even though farmers harvested a historically large corn crop.

“Where the seed areas are, they just had a really poor crop,” Davis said. Much of Monsanto's DEKALB seed is produced in Illinois and Iowa, where hot, dry weather hurt output, he said.

Seed supplies are tight even though U.S. farmers harvested their fourth largest corn crop ever this fall.

Corn grown for seed is a smaller subset of production, and the seed crop suffered severe damage from extreme summer weather because it is produced from a genetically pure line, agronomists said. By contrast, corn grown for grain is hardier because it is a hybrid of the best qualities of pure varieties.

Farmers who grow corn for seed usually sign contracts with Monsanto (MON.N) or another big seed company. Many produce it as part of their business, devoting other acres to corn for grain or other crops like soybeans.

Farmers grow the seed corn in separate fields from the other crops. At harvest time, it is often hauled off to a facility run by the company that contracted for it.

Farmers used 23 million bushels of corn for seed in the marketing year that ended on Aug. 31., up 3% from the previous year due to expanded plantings, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That means about 2% of the total crop was used for seed.

After years of booming feed, food and fuel demand, U.S. stockpiles are expected to remain at their lowest level since the mid-1990s next year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

LOOKING ABROAD

The price of seed has surged together with corn over the past decade, rising 157 percent since 2001, according to USDA data. Corn futures have risen threefold since then.

But the rally has slowed this year and prices haven't spiked in the past month, largely as the result of intensified competition.

“It’s kind of a gnash-your-teeth-and-go-forward situation,” says David Thompson, sales and marketing director at Stine Seed, which calls itself the country’s largest independent seed company. He says they kept their price unchanged from a year ago, having fixed it before the extent of damage was known.

Steady domestic prices plus the higher cost of imports threatens to pinch profits for some of the big firms. Imports of corn seed reached nearly 17 million kilograms in October, the highest level for that month since detailed U.S. International Trade Commission records began in 1998.

Graphic on imports: r.reuters.com/dut65s

"We understand supply in some areas is tight this year,” Says Monsanto (MON.N) spokeswoman Kelli Powers. “Monsanto is well-positioned at this point given the diversity in our manufacturing.”

Powers said it was not unusual for Monsanto to import some seed and declined to elaborate on its specific plans.

The surge indicates companies are importing seed earlier than usual to compensate for the poor harvest, said Scott Irwin, agricultural economist at the University of Illinois. He said the data was likely “the first quantitative evidence that would reflect the shortage of U.S. domestic corn seed.”

The supply shortage may be worse than leading suppliers Monsanto or Pioneer have acknowledged, according to a survey of about 35 seed dealers conducted by Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co, an equity research and trading firm in New York.

“At the very least, we believe the higher levels of winter production will raise costs and lower margins for the majority of seed companies,” says Chris Shaw, an analyst at the firm.

U.S. companies grow seed in countries like Argentina and Chile to increase production of new varieties. They typically import this so-called "winter production" in the spring, as South American farmers are harvesting their crops and U.S. farmers are preparing to plant.

LG Seeds, an independent company based in Illinois, plans to import more seed than usual from Argentina and Chile, said Eric Yoder, brand supply manager.

“It’s kind of like when the new iPhone comes out -- there's a lot of demand but only a limited supply to work with," he says.

That makes Illinois farmer Ebert's trip to a store in Cedar Rapids, Iowa a necessity, not a luxury: "We just have to spend the money to drive up there to get it."

