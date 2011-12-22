WASHINGTON Dec 22 A corn variety genetically engineered by Monsanto Co for drought tolerance does not pose a risk and is safe for use, the U.S. Agriculture Department said Thursday, clearing the variety for sale.

USDA announced the variety, known as MON 87460, "is no longer considered a regulated article under our regulations governing the introduction of certain genetically engineered organisms."

Monsanto petitioned USDA in February 2009 for approval of the drought-tolerant variety. It said, "Data suggest that MON 87460 reduces yield loss, primarily through increased kernel number per ear, under water-limited conditions by minimizing the effect of water limitation on photosynthesis, stomatal conductance, and carbon fixation."

