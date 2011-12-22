(Adds details)

Dec 22 U.S. nuclear regulators on Thursday certified the latest version of Westinghouse Electric’s AP1000 reactor design, allowing for construction of the first new reactors in the United States since the Three Mile Island accident in 1979. At a meeting, the commissioners publicly affirmed their previously made votes in favor of the AP1000. Next up for the commission is to decide on U.S. power companies Southern Co’s (SO.N) and Scana Corp’s (SCG.N) applications to build new AP1000s in the U.S. Southeast.

The Commission said in a release it found good cause to make the rule immediately effective once it is published in the Federal Register. The NRC said it expected the rule to be published within seven business days.

NRC rules normally become effective 30 days after publication.

The NRC said in a release certification will be valid for 15 years.

“The design provides enhanced safety margins through use of simplified, inherent, passive, or other innovative safety and security functions, and also has been assessed to ensure it could withstand damage from an aircraft impact without significant release of radioactive materials,” NRC Chairman Gregory Jaczko said in the release.

The AP1000 is a 1,100 megawatt pressurized-water reactor that includes passive safety features that would cool down the reactor after an accident without the need for human intervention.

Westinghouse submitted an application for certification of the original AP1000 design on March 28, 2002. The NRC issued a rule certifying that design on Jan. 27, 2006.

