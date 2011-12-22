* Baby dies from bacteria sometimes found in formula

* Wal-Mart pulls Enfamil product from 3,000 stores

* Mead Johnson says batch tested negative when packaged

* Mead Johnson shares down 8.3 percent

(Adds details)

Dec 22 Mead Johnson (MJN.N) shares fell more than 8 percent on Thursday following the recall of some of its Emfamil baby formula from Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) after the death of a Missouri infant.

The infant in Lebanon, Missouri, tested positive for Cronobacter, a bacteria that has sometimes been linked to rare illnesses in newborns.

Walmart began the process of voluntarily removing the product -- 12.5-ounce cans of Enfamil Newborn with lot number ZP1K7G -- from more than 3,000 U.S. stores late Monday night, a spokeswoman said.

The product is being held pending an investigation by health officials.

Newborn Avery Cornett died on Sunday, according to the Lebanon Daily Record. It said he was taken to the hospital late last week after appearing lethargic and displaying what his family said were signs of a stomach ache.

Mead Johnson said it was confident that all of its products are safe when prepared, stored and used according to the label instructions.

"The batch of our product used by the child's family tested negative for Cronobacter when it was produced and packaged, and that has been reconfirmed from our batch records following this news," Mead Johnson spokesman Chris Perille said.

The company is working with the health authorities, he said.

Mead Johnson shares were down 8.3 percent at $70.13 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Additional reporting by Lauren Keiper in Boston and Brad Dorfman in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

((martinne.geller@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223-6023; Reuters Messaging: martinne.geller.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MEADJOHNSON/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.