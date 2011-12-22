* Bankruptcy judge OKs purchase of 32 planes
* AMR looking to pare costs
Dec 22 AMR Corp AMR.N, the parent of
American Airlines, was cleared by a U.S. bankruptcy judge on
Thursday to buy 32 Boeing Co (BA.N) planes that it had been
scheduled to receive through the end of next year.
At a hearing in New York, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane
confirmed the carrier's continued ability to purchase and
finance the planes, a company spokesman said.
American Airlines, the third-biggest U.S. airline, sought
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late November, citing a need
to cut costs so that it could better compete with rivals
[ID:nN1E7AS1O5].
The carrier this summer split an order for 460 single-aisle
jets between Boeing and Airbus EAD.PA. Delivery of those
planes was scheduled to start in 2013.
American has more than 900 planes in its fleet, including
regional and feeder aircraft.
(Reporting By Karen Jacobs; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
