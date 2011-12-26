* Cruzeiro to buy 88.7 pct stake in Prosper

* Consolidation is expected among mid-sized banks

* Terms of the deal to be disclosed Tuesday

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Dec 26 Banco Cruzeiro do Sul, a Brazilian bank specializing in consumer lending, agreed to buy a majority stake in rival Banco Prosper for 55 million reais

($29.55 million) on Monday, as consolidation among mid-sized lenders gathers momentum.

Sao Paulo-based Cruzeiro do Sul, controlled by the Indio da Costa family, purchased a 88.7 percent stake in Prosper without elaborating. Management will hold a conference call with analysts on Tuesday at 12 noon (1400 GMT) to give more details.

"The deal is set into Banco Cruzeiro do Sul's strategy of taking part actively in the sector's consolidation process, increasing its share in the segment of paycheck deductable loans and in other areas of the national financial market," the bank said in the securities filing.

Rio de Janeiro-based Prosper is the financial arm of real estate, steel and oil refining group Peixoto de Castro.

The deal is pending approval by Brazil's central bank.

The purchase comes as worries ranging from weak transparency standards and eroding profits are hindering confidence in Brazil's mid-sized banks. Such lenders, which have struggled with costly funding and rising defaults this year, are also facing questions over the sustainability of their business model. [ID:nN1E7AH0SN]

In recent months, rival mid-sized lender Banco BMG gobbled up Banco Schahin, while investment banking powerhouse BTG Pactual [BTG.UL] earlier this year bought mid-sized consumer lender Banco PanAmericano - which was on the brink of bankruptcy after authorities found accounting irregularities.

Mergers and acquisitions in the sector are widely expected, following a rapid expansion of credit in the segment over the past eight years that created funding and capital strains.

Mid-sized lenders were severely punished by central bank steps earlier in the year to arrest red-hot credit growth in the auto, payroll and consumer segments.

Shares of Cruzeiro do Sul were not traded on Monday on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

($1 = 1.8612 Brazilian reals)

(Reporting By Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

