WASHINGTON Dec 23 A funding arm of General Electric Co (GE.N) has acknowledged that some of its former traders engaged in bid-rigging in the municipal bond investment market and agreed to pay $70 million to resolve federal and state probes, authorities said on Friday.

GE Funding Capital Market Services Inc. acknowledged that some of its traders entered agreements to manipulate the bidding process municipal investments and related contracts, among other activities, the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission said.

GE said it had discontinued the unit in 2010.

(Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky)

((jeremy.pelofsky@thomsonreuters.com)(202-.898.8396)) Keywords: GE/MUNIS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.