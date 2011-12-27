* Scientists have 40 days to review mine project

* Some mayors want $4.8 billion project canceled

* Foes fear environmental damage

LIMA, Dec 27 Peru will give independent scientists 40 days to review Newmont Mining's $4.8 billion Conga project, the prime minister said on Tuesday, trying to break a bitter political deadlock that has challenged President Ollanta Humala's young administration.

Prime Minister Oscar Valdes agreed with representatives from 32 towns near the proposed gold mine to have an international team of scientists review the environmental impact study for the project, which would replace a string of alpine lakes with reservoirs.

A handful of municipal mayors and the president of the region of Cajamarca want Peru's largest-ever mining project definitively canceled on environmental grounds, and they refused to go to the talks held on Tuesday.

Valdes said participants in the negotiation effort unanimously agreed that the central government must invest more in roads, water and wastewater infrastructure in remote towns of Cajamarca; and also agreed that U.S.-based Newmont must fine-tune its environmental plan for the mine if outside experts recommend improvements. They also said jobs generated by the mine should preferably go to residents of Cajamarca.

"The review should be done in 40 days. This was unanimously approved," Valdes told reporters. The 40 days would start ticking after the team of experts is chosen and Valdes didn't say how soon that would occur.

He dismissed critics who said local mayors who were at the negotiating round were "traitors."

"I don't think it's fair to call people who opt to sit down and negotiate traitors," said Valdes.

President Humala declared a state of emergency in Cajamarca this month to break up protests against the proposed mine that were led by local politicians. He also overhauled his Cabinet and promoted Valdes, a former military officer who had been interior minister, to emphasize law and order.

"Dialogue and conciliation are the only road to a safe place," said Ramiro Bardales, a mayor at the talks.

But Jorge Vazquez of the district of La Encanana said the central government was trying to push the project through without input from all communities.

"Logically, this agreement doesn't have any validity," he told Reuters by telephone.

Valdes said social conflicts must be averted to keep Peru's surging economy growing. The next round of negotiations will be held on January 13.

Protesters -- who fear the Conga gold mine, if built, would disrupt their source of water -- caused Newmont (NEM.N) and its Peruvian partner Buenaventura (BVN.N) to temporarily halt work on the Conga project in early November.

Newmont has said its environment plan for the mine, which was approved a year ago by the previous government, meets the highest standards in the mining industry and would ensure year-round water supplies. It says local residents lack water during the dry season.

The standoff over Conga has challenged Humala's five-month-old presidency. He was supported largely by the rural poor in a June election and promised to hold mining companies to better social and environmental standards in a country with a 30 percent poverty rate.

Humala's popularity fell below 50 percent for the first time in his term, to 47 percent, a poll by Ipsos Apoyo showed last week. [ID:nL1E7NI09A]

