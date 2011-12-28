* Banco do Brasil removes 29-year bank veteran from post

* Toledo was senior VP for private and wholesale banking

* Was in charge of spearheading international expansion

* Bank seeks takeovers to grow in retail, Latin America

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Dec 28 Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), the nation's largest bank by assets, removed Allan Toledo from his post as senior vice president for wholesale, private banking and international businesses, in a surprising move that came amid efforts to grow in Latin America.

The bank's board of directors ousted Toledo, a 29-year bank veteran, following a recommendation from management, a spokesman said in a phone interview from Brasilia. Toledo will be replaced on an interim basis by Paulo Roberto Caffarelli, the bank's senior vice president for new businesses.

The decision comes after Toledo, who accumulated the three vice presidencies over a three-year stint in senior management, oversaw the purchases of Argentina's Banco Patagonia and Eurobank, a small lender based in the United States. Efforts to reach the executive for a comment were unsuccessful.

Toledo's removal should not mark a shift on Banco do Brasil plans for Latin America expansion, said Carlos Daniel Coradi, an analyst with Engenheiros Financeiros e Consultores. Rivals including Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) have sought to expand in retail banking in Colombia and Peru, only to find that tag prices for potential targets are too high.

Caffarelli, also a veteran at the bank, has overseen the lender's rapid expansion into insurance, reinsurance and credit card businesses over the past three years.

Shares of the Brasilia-based bank fell 2 percent to 23.57 reais, adding to a 19 percent drop this year. The benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped more than 2 percent on Wednesday.

(Reporting By Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Derek Caney and Gunna Dickson)

