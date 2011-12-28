* Plan reduces severance for most officers

* Company does not elaborate on reasons for change

BOSTON, Dec 28 Allstate Corp (ALL.N) will pay out less to senior executives if the company is taken over, under a revised compensation plan the country's largest listed home and auto insurer filed with securities regulators on Wednesday.

Allstate, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said its old plan was terminated and the new plan would take effect as of Dec. 30.

Among other things, the new plan eliminates certain tax benefits and bonus pension contributions in the event an officer leaves following a change of control.

It also reduces cash severance for all officers other than the chief executive, and eliminates the immediate vesting of options or restricted stock units awarded after the plan takes effect.

Allstate did not elaborate on the reasons for the change. A spokeswoman could not immediately comment on the filing.

(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gary Hill)

