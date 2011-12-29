NEW YORK Dec 29 Lowe's Cos (LOW.N), the world's second-largest home improvement chain, said it bought online home-goods chain ATG Stores to win more online shoppers.

Lowe's did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction. The retailer said no jobs would be lost as a result of the deal.

Kirkland, Washington-based ATG, founded in 1999, operates more than 500 websites offering 3.5 million home improvement and related products from more than 3,300 manufacturers.

Lowe's shares were up 1 percent, or 25 cents, at $25.31 in Thursday morning trading.

(Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan, editing by Maureen Bavdek)

