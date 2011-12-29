(Adds background, details)

WASHINGTON Dec 29 The Obama administration is set to announce on Thursday a $29.4 billion sale of new F-15 fighter jets and related equipment to Saudi Arabia, according to an industry participant familiar with the matter.

The deal is the latest in a major military buildup of U.S. friends and allies amid mounting tension with Iran.

It covers 84 new Boeing (BA.N) F-15 fighters, with advanced radar equipment and digital electronic warfare systems, plus upgrades of 70 older F-15s, the person said.

The administration cleared with Congress more than a year ago the potential sale of more than $60 billion of military hardware to Saudi Arabia over 10 to 15 years, including the F-15s, helicopters and related equipment and services.

