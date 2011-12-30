TORONTO Dec 30 Activist investor Bill Ackman wants Hunter Harrison, the retired chief executive of Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), to help engineer a turnaround at his former rival, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), a newspaper reported on Friday.

Ackman, whose hedge fund Pershing Square Capital has built a 14.2 percent stake in CP, has advised the company's board that Harrison ought to replace CP's incumbent CEO Fred Green, according to Canada's Globe and Mail.

The report, citing sources familiar with the matter, said Harrison and Ackman have had some initial discussions and the retired executive has expressed an interest in returning to work.

Harrison, who led a turnaround at CN Rail before retiring in 2009, has ruled out any discussions with CP's board until after the expiry of a non-compete clause in his retirement agreement, the paper said. The clause expires at the end of this year.

Earlier this month, Pershing said its talks with CP, Canada's No 2 railway, had been productive. Ackman and his New York firm are well known in the investment community for taking big stakes in companies and working with their management to try to improve their value.

Pershing has been silent on what its plans are for CP, but Ackman was reported as saying he did not think it should be sold.

CP, which operates a 14,000-mile (22,400 km) rail network across Canada and into the United States, has not commented on any talks between the two sides.

A spokeswoman for CP was not immediately available to comment on the Globe and Mail report.

(Reporting by Toronto Newsroom)

((+1 416 941 8100)) Keywords: CANADIANPACIFIC/ACKMAN

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.