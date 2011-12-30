* Ackman wants Hunter Harrison at CP-source

* Harrison credited with turnaround at rival CN

* Harrison's non-compete expires at the end of 2011

By Paritosh Bansal and Allison Martell

NEW YORK/TORONTO, Dec 30 Activist investor Bill Ackman wants Hunter Harrison, the retired chief executive of Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), to help engineer a turnaround at Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

Ackman, whose hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital, has built up a 14.2 percent stake in CP, has suggested to the company's board that Harrison should replace CEO Fred Green, the source said.

A spokesman for CP, Canada's No. 2 railway, said the company had no comment, and Pershing Square also declined to comment.

CP shares were up 3.0 percent at C$68.49 on Friday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Heavy snow last winter and flooding over the summer hurt results at CP, which has the weakest operating results among North American Class 1 railways. CP operates a 14,000-mile

(22,400 km) rail network across Canada and into the United States.

In the third quarter its operating ratio, an important measure of a railway's productivity, was 75.8 percent. By comparison, the larger CN reported an operating ratio of 59.3 percent. The higher the ratio, which measures operating costs as a percentage of revenue, the less efficient the railway.

Pershing Square has raised questions about CP's poor operating performance and about its management. The activist investor has been in talks with CP, and earlier this month said discussions had been productive. Harrison is credited with leading a turnaround at CN Rail before retiring in 2009.

The move draws on a strategy Ackman used earlier at U.S. retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N), where the hedge fund manager pushed for bringing in former Apple Inc (AAPL.O) executive Ron Johnson as CEO. Johnson took over as Penney's CEO on Nov. 1.

Ackman reached out to Harrison as part of his due diligence in making the CP investment, the source said. Harrison, however, has been constrained so far by a non-compete agreement with his former employer that keeps him from working for a rival.

That agreement expires at the end of this year, the source said, adding that Pershing Square hoped to bring Harrison to talks with CP soon after that.

"Hunter Harrison is really a legend in the railroad industry, and he is the logical guy to do it," the source said, adding Pershing Square expected the CP board to support Harrison.

Canada's Globe and Mail first reported the news.

($1=$1.02 Canadian)

(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal in New York and Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Peter Galloway)

