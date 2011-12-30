(Adds background, details of prior petitions)

Dec 30 Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N) on Friday accused two South Korean rivals, Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and LG Electronics (066570.KS), of dumping washing machines in the United States by selling them "at substantially less than fair value."

Whirlpool, which makes its clothes washers at a plant in Clyde, Ohio, has filed anti-dumping petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission and is seeking an investigation into its rivals' washers, which are made in South Korea and Mexico.

"Dumping" refers to foreign producers selling products in the United States at prices lower than the sale price in the country they were made, or lower than the cost of production, in a bid to gain market share.

The world's largest appliance maker also alleged that South Korea is unfairly subsidizing the washing machine exports, in violation of international trade laws.

"When foreign manufacturers are permitted to dump products into the United States, it undermines competition," Whirlpool North America president Marc Bitzer said in a statement.

Whirlpool said it filed the petitions after conducting an "exhaustive review" of the conduct and had found "compelling evidence" that Samsung and LG dumped their products in the U.S.

Earlier this year, the company filed similar complaints about certain refrigerators sold by its foreign competitors. In October, the Commerce Department issued a preliminary decision that found the companies had sold bottom-mount refrigerators - with a freezer on the bottom - at unfair prices in the United States .

The Commerce Department did not find a Korean subsidy for the products, a complaint Whirpool had also alleged.

Representatives for LG and Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

