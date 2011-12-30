* Contributes $200 mln to primary insurance unit

* Extra capital lets it meet regulatory rules

BOSTON, Dec 30 Mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp (MTG.N) on Friday said it has put another $200 million into its primary operating unit so that it meets certain regulatory capital requirements and can keep writing new business.

The company said it made the contribution to Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp last week. That lets the unit meet regulatory requirements in Wisconsin. The company said it already meets the capital requirements in other states where it does business without the need for any waivers.

Mortgage insurers are under huge stress, as losses from the financial crisis continue to mount. The companies write policies to protect lenders on properties where borrowers made a down payment of less than 20 percent.

Competitor PMI Group filed for bankruptcy last month, while others have said they may have difficulty meeting capital requirements, either forcing them to seek waivers or put themselves in run-off (administering existing policies but not writing new ones).

"MGIC remains an eligible insurer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac," the company said in a statement, while also cautioning that its capital levels will continue to fall in the new year.

