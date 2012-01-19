* Q4 net 67 cents/shr vs $1.63/shr year ago

* Revenue $4.1 billion vs $5.6 billion

* Stock rises in premarket trading

Jan 19 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold's (FCX.N) fourth-quarter profit dropped sharply, hurt by lower production from a strike at one of its biggest mines, but it still beat Wall Street estimates and its stock rose.

In premarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, the mining company's shares were 13 cents higher at $44.60.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson acknowledged the results "were unfavorably impacted by disruptions" at its vast Grasberg mine in Indonesia, where a three-month strike curtailed production.

But he said the company was pleased with the new work agreement reached with Grasberg unions and Freeport was working to restore full operations at the mine.

The company did not say if or when it would lift a force majeure in place at Grasberg. Force majeure is a legal clause under which it essentially states it cannot meet contractural obligations.

The impact of the strike was evident in the production numbers Freeport released.

Consolidated sales from its mines in the fourth-quarter totaled 823 million pounds of copper and 133,000 ounces of gold. That was down sharply from 941 million pounds of copper and 590,000 ounces of gold in the 2010 fourth quarter.

In its earnings release, Freeport said net income was $640 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with $1.5 billion, or $1.63 per share, in the same quarter of 2010.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company said revenue fell to $4.1 billion from $5.6 billion.

Analysts, who had lowered their estimates during the three-month strike, on average were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 60 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Looking ahead, Freeport said consolidated sales from mines for 2012 are expected to be about 3.8 billion pounds of copper, 1.2 million ounces of gold and 80 million pounds of molybdenum. For the first quarter, it expects 875 million pounds of copper, 425,000 ounces of gold and 20 million pounds of molybdenum.

(Reporting By Steve James, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

