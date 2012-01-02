* December car and light truck sales up 7.9 pct from Nov.

* 2011 auto sales rise 2.9 pct from 2010 to new record

* Full-year growth falls short of 5.9 pct industry estimate

* New competition hurts sales of European and U.S. carmakers

By Alberto Alerigi

SAO PAULO, Jan 2 Vehicle sales in Brazil extended a year-end recovery in December, helping to lift sales to a record in 2011, a source with access to official registration figures told Reuters on Monday.

Sales of new cars and light trucks rose 7.9 percent in December from November to more than 329,200 units, said the source, who asked not to be named because the figures are not yet public. Dealership sales in December fell 8.9 percent from a year earlier, the source said.

In the year, new auto sales totaled 3.426 million, up 2.9 percent from the record set in 2010, the source said. The number came below dealership association Fenabrave's forecast of 5.9 percent growth in 2011.

Fenabrave will announce its official sales figures on Wednesday, including buses, heavy trucks and motorcycles.

The data signals a slight recovery in an industry that had been a key engine of growth since 2009 but lost momentum after interest-rate and tax hikes last year discouraged buyers.

European carmakers which have long relied on Brazil for growth are also losing ground in the face of stiff competition from newer Asian rivals and government demands for new investment if they want to avoid a steep tax hike on cars with imported parts.

Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI sold about 754,300 cars and light trucks in Brazil in 2011, according to the source, leading the industry but slipping from near 760,500 a year earlier. Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) saw sales slip to around 698,400 last year from about 700,600 in 2010.

General Motors Co (GM.N) sold about 632,200 units in 2011, down from around 657,700 a year earlier, and Ford Motor Co (F.N) saw sales drop to about 314,000 last year from 336,300 in 2010.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by James Dalgleish)

