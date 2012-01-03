TORONTO Jan 3 Research In Motion RIM.TO is on the verge of stripping its co-chief executives of their other shared role as chairman of the board, a Canadian newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

Shares in the company that makes the BlackBerry smartphone jumped 6 percent in morning trade on a National Post report that Barbara Stymiest, currently an independent member of RIM's board, is leading the race to replace the pair in the chairmanship.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company in June agreed to study its unusual corporate structure and report back to investors by the end of January, narrowly avoiding a vote of confidence at RIM's last annual meeting. [ID:nN1E75T24F]

Stymiest, a former chief operating officer at Royal Bank of Canada and ex-CEO of the Toronto Stock Exchange, joined the RIM board in 2007.

RIM could not be reached immediately for comment

