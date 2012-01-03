* Shareholders agree TAM shares each worth 0.9 shares of LAN
* Deal seen forming LATAM Airlines Group by end of Q1
(Updates with details, background, share performance)
SAO PAULO, Jan 3 Shareholders of Brazilian
airline TAM TAMM4.SATAM.N agreed to the terms of a stock
swap central to a takeover by Chilean rival LAN Airlines
LAN.SN(LFL.N) that would form Latin America's biggest airline.
TAM said shareholders representing 14.95 percent of stock in
circulation unanimously accepted a valuation of the company
indicating each of their shares was worth 0.9 shares of LAN,
according to a Tuesday regulatory filing.
"This is another important step in the process of merging
the two companies to create LATAM Airlines Group," TAM said in
the filing, adding that the new company should be formed by the
end of the first quarter.
The new airline will offer destinations stretching from
Frankfurt to Sydney. LAN's and TAM's revenue exceeded $10
billion in 2010 and their combined market capitalization is
second only to Air China (601111.SS) among the world's airlines.
TAM shares in Sao Paulo rose 2.5 percent on Tuesday,
tracking gains on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index
.BVSP. LAN gained 0.1 percent in Santiago, in line with
Chile's IPSA stock index .IPSA.
In Brazil the new company will face bolstered competition
from Gol Linhas Aereas (GOLL4.SA)(GOL.N), which snatched first
place in the domestic market for the first time this year.
Gol announced a strategic alliance with Delta Air Lines Inc
(DAL.N) last month, offering a 3 percent stake and a seat on its
board to the U.S. carrier for a $100 million investment as they
expanded a code-sharing agreement. [ID:nN1E7B802T]
Higher fuel costs and a glut of new capacity challenged
Brazil's airlines last year, driving a wave of consolidation as
congested airports and cooling customer demand began to drag on
air traffic growth. [ID:nN1E7AH11F]
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Carolina Marcondes; Editing by
Tim Dobbyn)
Keywords: TAM LAN/
