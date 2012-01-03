* Shareholders agree TAM shares each worth 0.9 shares of LAN

* Deal seen forming LATAM Airlines Group by end of Q1

SAO PAULO, Jan 3 Shareholders of Brazilian airline TAM TAMM4.SATAM.N agreed to the terms of a stock swap central to a takeover by Chilean rival LAN Airlines LAN.SN(LFL.N) that would form Latin America's biggest airline.

TAM said shareholders representing 14.95 percent of stock in circulation unanimously accepted a valuation of the company indicating each of their shares was worth 0.9 shares of LAN, according to a Tuesday regulatory filing.

"This is another important step in the process of merging the two companies to create LATAM Airlines Group," TAM said in the filing, adding that the new company should be formed by the end of the first quarter.

The new airline will offer destinations stretching from Frankfurt to Sydney. LAN's and TAM's revenue exceeded $10 billion in 2010 and their combined market capitalization is second only to Air China (601111.SS) among the world's airlines.

TAM shares in Sao Paulo rose 2.5 percent on Tuesday, tracking gains on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP. LAN gained 0.1 percent in Santiago, in line with Chile's IPSA stock index .IPSA.

In Brazil the new company will face bolstered competition from Gol Linhas Aereas (GOLL4.SA)(GOL.N), which snatched first place in the domestic market for the first time this year.

Gol announced a strategic alliance with Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) last month, offering a 3 percent stake and a seat on its board to the U.S. carrier for a $100 million investment as they expanded a code-sharing agreement. [ID:nN1E7B802T]

Higher fuel costs and a glut of new capacity challenged Brazil's airlines last year, driving a wave of consolidation as congested airports and cooling customer demand began to drag on air traffic growth. [ID:nN1E7AH11F]

(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Carolina Marcondes; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

