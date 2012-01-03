(Corrects to say Alma smelter is an aluminum smelter, not an alumina smelter)

By Pav Jordan

TORONTO, Jan 3 Rio Tinto Alcan is prepared to operate its Alma aluminum smelter in eastern Canada at one-third capacity for the duration of a union lockout that began on Jan. 1, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"There are 200 managers that are operating the plant right now and are going through the process of shutting down the second third of production," spokesman Bryan Tucker told Reuters. "So those 200 managers will be on hand to continue the operations for the duration of the labor disruption."

The company failed to reach a new contract agreement with 755 unionized employees before a deal signed in 2006 expired on Dec. 31.

Rio Tinto Alcan is a unit of the Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto. (RIO.AX) (RIO.L)

(Reporting By Pav Jordan; editing by Rob Wilson)

