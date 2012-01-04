* President of Marmaxx unit heading to Europe

Jan 4 TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) is tapping the head of its T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chain to head its European business, where same-store sales results have been mixed.

Michael MacMillan, 55, will take on leadership of TJX Europe, which includes 333 T.K. Maxx and 24 HomeSense stores, starting next month, the off-price clothing and home goods retailer said on Wednesday.

TJX gets about 12 percent of its sales in Europe. But its European division has been its weakest performing.

In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, sales at its European stores open at least a year fell 2 percent, while European profit fell 62.6 percent to $18.4 million. That followed a 3 percent drop in European same-store sales in the fiscal year that ended in January 2011.

But more recently, things have improved. European same-store sales rose 5 percent in both October and November after falling in August and September.

MacMillan has been president of the T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains, which account for two-thirds of the company's sales, since 2008. In the first nine months of the year, same-store sales were up 4 percent at those chains, which together are known as the Marmaxx unit.

MacMillan joined T.J. Maxx in 1985. In his new post he succeeds Paul Sweetenham, who has led the European division since 2007 and is leaving the company.

TJX shares were up 0.5 percent to $64.04 in morning trading.

