WASHINGTON Jan 4 Boeing Co (BA.N) plans to meet with workers at its Wichita, Kansas, facility Wednesday morning ahead of an announcement about the future of the plant, which the company has been considering closing to save money.

"All the signals indicate that the facility is going to be closed because it is old and underutilized," said defense analyst Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of Virginia-based Lexington Institute.

Boeing has about 2,100 workers at the facility.

Thompson said Boeing would shift finishing work on new refueling tankers for the U.S. military to its Everett, Washington, plant, near Seattle, which would help it save money by combining it with the main assembly work.

"Boeing developed its tanker proposal with an eye to holding down cost by using its commercial production line and workforce in assembling the tanker," Thompson said. "Boeing bid very aggressively to win the tanker program and so it has to find ways of cutting costs if it is ever going to make a profit."

Boeing officials were not immediately available to comment. Boeing in November said it may close the Wichita facility as it prepares for a tougher defense spending environment.

The Wichita Eagle quoted Representative Mike Pompeo, a Republican, as saying he expected Boeing to announce that it would do the tanker finishing work in Seattle, not Wichita.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; editing by John Wallace)

