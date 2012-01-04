Jan 4 Chrysler Canada said on Wednesday it chalked up its best retail sales in nine years in 2011 and was also the No. 1 market share gainer in the country for the second year in a row.

The Detroit-based automaker said its sales in Canada rose 13 percent last year to 230,992, lifted by sales of its Ram pickup trucks. For the month of December, sales increased 2 percent to 14,628 vehicles.

"We experienced our highest retail sales results since 2002 and have two of the 'Top 5' best-selling vehicles in the country with our Ram truck and Dodge Grand Caravan," Chrysler Canada President and Chief Executive Reid Bigland said in a statement.

(Reporting By Nicole Mordant)

