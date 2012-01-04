* Canada's top auto seller for second consecutive year

* Ford's F-Series truck most popular vehicle in 2011

* Chrysler Canada posts best annual sales in nine years

Jan 4 Ford Motor Co of Canada (F.N) said on Wednesday it was Canada's top-selling automaker in 2011 for the second consecutive year, boosted by sales of its F-Series pickup truck.

Ford said it sold 275,978 vehicles in Canada last year, 3 percent more than in 2010. Truck sales again made up about three-quarters of its total sales.

"Full-sized trucks are experiencing record-breaking sales in Canada," said Scott Cauvel, vice-president of sales at Ford Canada.

The F-Series was the top-selling vehicle in Canada for the second year in a row in 2011.

Ford was also Canada's leading auto seller for the month of December, selling 19,381 vehicles, a dip of 0.5 percent from a year ago. "We are optimistic that the Canadian auto industry will continue to grow in 2012," Cauvel said in a statement.

Earlier, Chrysler Canada said it chalked up its best retail sales in nine years in 2011 and was also the No. 1 market share gainer in the country for the second year in a row.

The Detroit-based automaker said its sales rose 13 percent last year to 230,992, lifted by sales of its Ram pickup trucks. For the month of December, sales increased 2 percent to 14,628 vehicles.

"We experienced our highest retail sales results since 2002 and have two of the 'Top 5' best-selling vehicles in the country with our Ram truck and Dodge Grand Caravan," Chrysler Canada President and Chief Executive Reid Bigland said in a statement.

