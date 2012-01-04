* Company fined $51,478 for losing control of natgas well

Jan 4 Canadian oil and gas producer Talisman Energy TLM.TO has been fined $51,478 by Pennsylvania regulators for losing control of a natural gas well and spilling fracking fluids in Tioga county in January last year.

The incident occurred during the controversial process of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, when chemical-laced water and sand is pumped into a well under pressure to help release natural gas in shale rock, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement Wednesday.

"The fluid discharged from the head of the well under high pressure, tearing the well pad’s secondary containment liner for several yards," the statement said.

Talisman officials were not immediately available for comment.

About 21,000 gallons of the fracking fluid and sand escaped for three hours when a valve failed. No streams or private water wells were impacted, the DEP said after conducting an investigation.

"A department inspection confirmed that Talisman staff had repaired the damaged liner, replaced the failed equipment and removed contaminated soil beneath the liner," the DEP said.

The fine follows similar punishments dished out last year by the Pennsylvania DEP as drilling in the Marcellus shale formation increases thanks to the affordability of fracking technologies that have led to a drilling boom across the country.

It also highlights the potential dangers of the process, which environmentalists say contaminates water supplies both through overland spills and underground seepage of the drilling fluids.

Major natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy (CHK.N) was fined a record $900,000 by the DEP in May last year for contaminating water supplies in Bradford County which, like Tioga County, is a busy drilling area in the north of the state.

The industry denies fracking poses a danger to water supplies.

(Reporting By Edward McAllister, Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

