Jan 4 Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) has put its Sterling Publishing business up for sale, signaling an end to the book retailer's publishing efforts started in the 1970s, the Wall Street Journal wrote on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Barnes & Noble, which bought Sterling for about $115 million in 2003, is focusing on technology including its Nook e-reading devices and tablet, the story said.

A company spokeswoman declined to comment in the story, which noted the bookseller does not disclose Sterling's sales in its public filings.

Barnes & Noble did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In December, Barnes & Noble reported a net loss of $6.6 million, or 17 cents a share, for the quarter ended Oct. 29, compared with a loss of $12.6 million, or 22 cents a share, a year earlier. [ID:nN1E7AT0K3]

Barnes & Noble shares fell 4 percent, or 57 cents, to $13.55 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

(Reporting By Lynn Adler; editing by Carol Bishopric)

