TORONTO, Jan 5 Women's apparel retailer Reitmans (Canada) Ltd (RET.TO) saw slightly lower sales and same-store sales in December, the heart of the critical holiday shopping season.

For the five weeks ended Dec. 31, total sales fell 0.1 percent compared with last year, the company said in a release late on Wednesday. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, fell 0.4 percent.

In the nine weeks ended Dec. 31, sales fell 0.9 percent and same-store sales fell 1.1 percent.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Tal Woolley said the results were slightly better than expected, though sales may have come at the expense of margins.

"The environment appeared rather promotional over the holidays," wrote Woolley in a research note. "Management indicated that the promotional environment was no better than last year."

The Montreal-based retailer operates more than 900 outlets across Canada under seven banners, including Reitmans, Addition Elle and Smart Set.

