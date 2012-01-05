* Deliveries reach 477, net order 805 for '11

Jan 5 Boeing Co said on Thursday orders and deliveries rose from a year earlier, buoyed by rising demand for more efficient planes.

The plane maker said it delivered 477 commercial planes in 2011, up from 426 in 2010, while it booked net orders for 805 planes, up from 530 the year before. Boeing had said it expected to deliver about 480 planes in 2011.

Among plane types, the best-selling 737 narrowbody led the way with 551 net orders for 2011, and Boeing's widebody 777 had 200 orders, setting an annual record for the company.

Boeing said it now has more than 1,000 orders and commitments for its 737 MAX that will be equipped with new, fuel-efficient engines and currently due to enter service in 2017.

Deliveries for the carbon-composite 787 Dreamliner, which entered service this year, came to three in 2011 while net orders were 13.

Rival Airbus delivered more than 530 jets last year, beating its company forecast and maintaining its leader over Boeing for the ninth year running, sources said [ID:nL6E8C52F7].

